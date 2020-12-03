Anna Stadium gets ramp

A ramp built at Anna Stadium in the city under the auspices of Young Indians (Yi), Tiruchi chapter, was inaugurated on Thursday on occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The ramp was inaugurated by Chenthur Selvan, Vice-Chairman, Sowdambikaa Group of Schools, who sponsored it, in the presence of R. Ravichandran, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, Ketan J. Vora, Chair, Kaveri Annamalai, Co-Chair, Yi Tiruchi and officials.
The ramp would be a boon for sport persons with disabilities. A ramp was constructed at District Central Library in the city earlier under the auspices of the Yi, according to a press release.
