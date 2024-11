The Anna Science Centre Planetarium will conduct a maths talent test on January 5 for students of classes 5 to 8. The test of 90 minutes duration would be held at the planetarium campus at 11 a.m.

Participants would have to pay an entry fee of ₹100. Cash prizes would be awarded to the top three winners, R. Ahilan, Project Director (in-charge), Anna Science Centre Planetarium, said in a press release. For more details, dial 0431-2332190/2331921.

