Anna Science Centre gets makeshift planetarium

December 16, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Planetarium being renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore; after the theatre is commissioned, the portable unit will be to conduct sky-watching sessions at schools to promote astronomy and science education among students

Ancy Donal Madonna

Audio-visual programmes are shown in the hemisphere-shaped balloon unit at Anna Science Centre – Planetarium in Tiruchi,  | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A temporary inflatable planetarium has been installed at Anna Science Centre – Planetarium in Tiruchi, which is closed to facilitate modernisation and renovation.

The centre has procured a portable dome planetarium for ₹40 lakh to host interactive sessions for children during the renovation period. Students are being shown audio-visual programmes in the hemisphere-shaped balloon unit. The setup comprises an inflatable domed tent, inside which special animated videos of space, the starlit night sky, etc., are projected. Throughout the day, several presentations run for about 30 minutes per session. The makeshift planetarium can seat around 30 visitors.

“Even after the theatre is commissioned, we will use the portable planetarium to conduct sky-watching sessions at schools to promote astronomy and science education among students,” said R. Ahilan, Project Director of the centre.

The planetarium, which was opened in 1999, is being renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore. In order to keep pace with modern technology, the planetarium is getting digitised with the installation of the most improved hybrid projection system to provide a superior look into the night sky.

The cutting-edge hybrid digital opto-mechanical projector, imported from Germany-based Carl Zeiss, will offer high-definition images of the simulated night sky and celestial objects which provide a visual treat for visitors.

“The complex’s other attractions, including the scientific park, environment gallery, and 3D visual theatre, are accessible to visitors. Work on the planetarium theatre will be completed by April,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US