Anna Nagar link road in Tiruchi gets facelift

August 28, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has completed the installation of granite kerb stones and LED lights on the pedestrian pathway along the banks of the Uyyakondan canal on Anna Nagar link road.

Earlier, the civic body had laid paver blocks along the 750-metre-long pathway adjacent to the canal from the bus stop near the MGR roundabout. The civic body decided to remove the paver blocks and replace them with granite kerb stones following complaints from walkers that the paver blocks were damaged at many places and causing trouble, said official sources.

The civic body prepared a detailed project report to execute the project at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore. Works began a couple of months ago to completely replace the paver blocks with granite kerb stones along the entire stretch.

Welcoming the civic body’s efforts, R. Kavitha, a regular walker, said earlier the paver blocks were damaged in many places, causing hindrance to pedestrians. Installation of granite kerb stones and benches along the stretch was useful for walkers.

A group of pedestrians appealed to the civic body to look into the issue of unchecked parking along Anna Nagar link road, which posed a threat to motorists. During late hours, driving in a rash and negligent manner became usual along the stretch, they alleged.

When contacted, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the civic body had executed the project to make the pathways in the city pedestrian-friendly and to give a facelift to the road. LED lights had been installed and native and ornamental tree species had been planted at a few places along the stretch to facilitate the walkers.

He also said the Corporation, in association with the City Police, would take steps to check unregulated parking and rash driving along the road.

