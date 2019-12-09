Anjalkaran Thoppu residents unhappy with civic inaction

Residents of Edamalaipatti Pudur struggle to go about their daily routine as stagnant rainwater has impeded their mobility.

Forty families at Anjalkaran Thoppu in Edamalaipatti Pudur feel stranded after rainwater entered their houses over the last week due to continuous rainfall.

Some have even temporarily shifted out to stay in the homes of their relatives and friends elsewhere in the city until the water recedes, residents say.

“This is a regular occurrence during the monsoons. Even after one night’s rain, the condition turns abysmal. Residents have to wade in ankle-deep water. We have to either stay somewhere else or struggle here,” said Edison Edin, a resident.

Mosquitoes, which breed in the stagnant water adds to the problem, they say.

“As the road is submerged, mosquitoes have swarmed the area. The civic body does not seem to pay any attention. Only when some body contracts dengue or chikungunya do they exhibit knee-jerk reaction,” Mr. Edin says.

Another resident feels that the civic body, which has levied hefty fines up to ₹1,000 on residents for water stagnation while conducting inspections ahead of the monsoon, is answerable to the current situation of water-logging.

“Now that the entire area is stagnating, the corporation is to blame,” she said, wondering who will fine the civic body for what she views as a lapse.

Children have not gone to school and residents have been unable to step out to go to work or to buy things for basic needs. The lack of storm water drains in these areas is the reason for these issues, Mr. Edin says.

“Since the locality is relatively smaller, we have always received step-brotherly treatment. There is a drain flowing very close to the area. The storm water drain can be easily connected to the drain and all our woes will end,” he adds.

Responding to complaints, officials inspected the locality and deployed two motors to drain out the water. However, they abandoned the plan to do so as the capacity of the motors was insufficient, residents say.

“Even the water that they flushed out flowed back,” a resident says.

Corporation officials say they have taken cognisance of the matter and will act on it soon.