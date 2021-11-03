Animatronics models of bee, butterflies new attractions at Butterfly Park

TIRUCHI

03 November 2021 17:41 IST

Electronic bees and butterflies, which move their wings in sync with the hands of visitors, are the latest attractions at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory of the Forest Department in Srirangam.

Sensors read the movement of the hands of the visitors and enable the ‘animatronics models’ to move their wings and bodies accordingly.

The conservatory is Asia’s largest butterfly park and home to more than 300 plant species. About 125 species of butterfly and more than 100 bird species have been recorded at the conservatory, a Forest Department press release said.

Popularly referred to as the Butterfly Park,it is located between the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers and a major leisure spot in the city. It attracts a large number of visitors during weekends and holidays.

The park has a play area for children, artificial water fountains, wooden bridges, huts, ponds and boats. In recent months, the Forest Department has introduced a children’s train, battery car and balloon games aimed at attracting repeat visitors.

The department is planning to execute new projects and add more facilities at the park in the coming days, the release added.