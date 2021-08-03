Animal birth control unit reactivated

After being inoperative for long, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Konakkarai in the city has become operational.

The unit, which was opened in 2018, remained idle for several months. It drew criticism from residents, particularly those who were affected by stray dog menace.

The ABC centre has five pre-operative and five post-operative wards. It can sterilise about 30 dogs a day. But lack of manpower, particularly veterinarians, is said to be the main reason behind the inaction.

The civic body initially engaged veterinarians of Animal Husbandry Department for carrying out sterilisation. But the doctors could not fully concentrate as they were primarily attached with the Ddpartment.

To make the facility operational, the Corporation has now engaged a private veterinarian for the sterilisation drive.

The ABC unit has been made operational now. Instructions have been given to health officials to take steps to capture stray dogs in Tiruverumbur in the first phase. All standard procedures in capturing the stray dogs and sterilisation process will be followed, P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu.

About 20 dogs will be sterilised daily. After the operation and post-operative treatment, they be released in the areas where they are captured. The drive is aimed at checking the exponential growth in the stray dog population.

All areas where dog menace is reported in the city will be covered in the drive. The health officials will keep a close watch on the issue.

Steps have been taken to fully utilise the ABC unit. It has been decided to engage a retired veterinarian and the post will be filled in a few days, he said.