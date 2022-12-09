Animal birth control unit inaugurated in Srirangam

December 09, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Veterinary doctors perform a birth control surgery on a stray dog in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

TIRUCHI

A sterilisation centre for stray dogs established at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam was declared open on Friday.

The animal birth control centre (ABC)- cum- anti rabies vaccination unit, established at a cost of ₹51 lakh, was inaugurated by Mayor M. Anbazhagan. The centre has been established on an area of 284 square metres and is equipped to sterilise about 10 to 15 dogs every day. The centre also has wards for sick dogs and isolation wards.

The city already has an ABC at Konakkarai. The centre, opened in 2018, remained idle for several months before being reactivated in August 2021. However, in the wake of widespread complaints of a large stray dog population in the city from councilors and the general public, additional centres were sanctioned.

Apart from the one opened on Friday at zone 1 in Srirangam, two other centres were coming up in the city at J.J. Nagar near Kottapattu and at the Corporation Solid Waste Collection complex at Ariyamangalam. Both the centres would be opened soon, Mr.Anbazhagan said.

R.Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner, and other officials, were present.

