Animal ambulance attends to flurry of calls in Tiruchi district

The Animal Husbandry Department provides veterinary services at the doorstep in villages of the district through ‘1962’ animal ambulance toll-free number since imposition of lockdown on May 10.

Veterinary assistance has also been brought under essential services category.

According to a senior department official,.202 animals and poultry birds — 150 cattle, 18 sheep, 12 goats, 14 dogs, 8 poultry birds — have been treated through the facility.

The animal ambulance has a veterinary doctor, an attender and a driver and equipment for treatment.

“The animal ambulance stationed at Tiruchi responds to calls made to the toll-free phone number 1962. The veterinary doctor and other staff on board the vehicle adhere to safety protocols such as wearing masks while attending to cases at different locations,” the official said.

In somes cases, medical advice is given over phone. Apart from animal ambulance, veterinary services are also being rendered through dispensaries, veterinary hospitals, polyclinics and sub-centres functioning across the district, the official added.

Tiruchi district accounts for 106 dispensaries, two mobile units stationed at Manapparai and Musiri, eight veterinary hospitals at Thuvarankurichi, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Vaiyampatti, Tiruverambur, Lalgudi, Pullambadi and Kattuputhur and 33 sub-centres.

A veterinary polyclinic functions at Palakkarai in Tiruchi city. The sub-centres provide services such as first aid and artificial insemination.