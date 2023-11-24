Anil Kumble takes over as IIIT-Tiruchi chairperson

November 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Legendary cricketer and former India captain Anil Kumble has been appointed chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Tiruchi (IIITT), by the Union Ministry of Education.

An engineer by qualification, Mr. Kumble, who is also former chairman of the Men’s Cricket Committee, International Cricket Council, will hold the position for three years. He was in the city to chair the 14th meeting of the Board of Governors on Friday, according to a press release from the IIIT.

He went around the campus and was briefed about the institute’s growth by N.V.S.N. Sarma, Director, IIITT. He interacted with the faculty, motivating them to contribute to the institution’s development and providing insights from his experience as a sportsman and leader.

Addressing students, he elaborated on how hard work and dedication would help them achieve their goals. Excited students were seen taking selfies with Mr. Kumble as he interacted with them. Mr. Kumble promised the students to help them find placements, training and projects.

