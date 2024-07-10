Anganwadi workers stage demonstration

ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers owing allegiance to Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office at Cantonment here on Wednesday, demanding higher salary, bringing back the old pension scheme and permanent jobs.

D. Srinivasan, district president, CITU, presided over the agitation. He said that anganwadi and Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam workers should be given permanent jobs, higher salary and pension. He said the old pension scheme should be restored.

“We have been asking for a raise in pension for anganwadi and Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam as workers they only receive ₹2,000 to ₹9,000. Anganwadi workers and their salaries are only from ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 and they should be regularised. They should get ₹26,000 to start with. Workers who have served for 30 years only get a pension of ₹17,000 which is unfair,” said S. Rengarajan, State vice-president, CITU.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.