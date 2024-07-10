ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers stage demonstration

Published - July 10, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers protest in front of Head Post Office in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Anganwadi workers owing allegiance to Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office at Cantonment here on Wednesday, demanding higher salary, bringing back the old pension scheme and permanent jobs.

D. Srinivasan, district president, CITU, presided over the agitation. He said that anganwadi and Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam workers should be given permanent jobs, higher salary and pension. He said the old pension scheme should be restored.

“We have been asking for a raise in pension for anganwadi and Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam as workers they only receive ₹2,000 to ₹9,000. Anganwadi workers and their salaries are only from ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 and they should be regularised. They should get ₹26,000 to start with. Workers who have served for 30 years only get a pension of ₹17,000 which is unfair,” said S. Rengarajan, State vice-president, CITU.

