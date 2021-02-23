TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 23 February 2021 21:16 IST
Comments
Anganwadi workers continue stir
Updated: 23 February 2021 21:16 IST
Several anganwadi workers and assistants continued their waiting agitation for the second day near the Collectorate here on Tuesday in support of their demands.
Their demands to the government included regularisation as government employees and provision of time-bound scale of pay. Over 300 anganwadi workers participated in the stir, said police sources.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...