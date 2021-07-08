Andragogy course for college faculty stressed

Former Vice-Chancellors are of the view that a new teaching andragogy for higher education teachers has to be incorporated in National Education Policy to bring about better impact of online education in the light of the altered dynamics to teaching-learning process caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that online education has become inevitable for teaching-learning process, a need has arisen for college and university teachers to acclimatise themselves to the new principles of delivery mechanism so as to reach invisible learners effectively, R. Karpagakumaravel, Officiating Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, said.

“The concept of educational psychology for online teaching is entirely different from classroom teaching where eye contact is crucial. Orientation to webagogy for teachers would be ideal at this juncture,” Mr. Karpagakumaravel, who earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, said.

In-service training in the present form are insufficient to develop teaching expertise of faculty in higher education system.. For some, the subject knowledge is good, but they lag behind when it comes to application of psychology and technology.

“It will not be out of place if a compulsory course on andragogy and webagogy is devised for entry-level teachers in higher education system as a necessary pre-requisite for promotion to the next level,” he said.

Unlike the school education system that necessitates a teacher to acquire professional qualification, the higher education system directly accepts those with doctorate qualification for teaching jobs.

“Though the candidates chosen for teaching in higher educational institutions may be strong in their respective subjects, professional training to develop skill in teaching is an absolute necessity,” said G. Thiruvasagam, president of Association of Indian Universities and Vice-Chancellor of AMET University, Chennai.

“Likewise, college principals and Vice-Chancellor aspirants need to undergo training for administration for effective functioning of higher educational institutions,” he emphasised.