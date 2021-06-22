Ancient Perumal statue found

A stone statue found at Karaiyankurichi in Ariyalur district

ARIYALUR

22 June 2021 21:13 IST

A stone idol of Perumal was found at Karaiyankurichi in the district on Tuesday.

The idol was discovered when Saravanan was digging his land to construct a house. Upon noticing the statue, he immediately informed revenue and police officials.

Since the stone statue was massive in size, authorities engaged an earthmover to lift it from the ground.

As news spread, a large number of residents of Karaiyankurichi and neighbouring villages thronged the site garlanded the statue and performed puja.

Revenue authorities said the stone idol would be sent to Government Museum in Tiruchi. The age of the statue could be acertained only after study.