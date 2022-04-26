Ancient coins found

Sixteen ancient coins made of gold were found in an earthen container at Enathi village in Ponnamaravathi taluk in the district on Tuesday.

The coins were found when the work of constructing a septic tank was under way in the house of N. Jayalakshmi. On receipt of information, Revenue officials went to the house of Jayalakshmi to take custody of the coins.

A revenue official said the total weight of the coins was 62.5 grams. The coins were subsequently deposited at the treasury office in Ponnamaravathi. The official said it was not immediately known as to which period the coins belonged.