Ancient church awaits revival through renovation

July 15, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Residents of Thavalapallam village in Pudukottai district have requested the authorities to renovate an ancient church apparently built over 200 years ago by Jesuit priest and Tamil scholar Constantine Joseph Beschi, also known as ‘Veeramamunivar’, and relaunch it as a tourist attraction.

As a result of a representation made by a group of Thavalapallam residents earlier this week to District Collector S. Mercy Ramya, an official from the Tourism Department visited the heritage structure to assess its current condition on Thursday.

The original Roman Catholic church dedicated to Mother Mary, and known locally as ‘Periyanayagi Matha Aalayam’, can accommodate up to 50 worshippers.

“There are records in the form of palm leaf manuscripts that indicate that the church was built by Veermamunivar in Thavalapallam; it is also believed that the wooden statue of Mother Mary was brought and installed by him here,” Parish priest Fr. Amul William told The Hindu. “It is a rare Indianised representation of Mary in a sari and earrings.”

Sebastian Arul, a history enthusiast and local resident, said that an extension was added later by the public as the congregation grew. However when the church started falling into disrepair, it was abandoned as the dome and other wooden furnishings began to weaken.

A new church building was consecrated nearby with the idols and religious sacraments transferred from the earlier shrine decades ago. Many residents feel that the older structure should be renovated and maintained for visitors to showcase its antiquity. At present, a faded inscription on the threshold of a door is a clue to the church’s date of inception.

Besides this, a wooden temple car with Christian iconography was also known to have been used by the congregation in Thavalapallam, said Mr. Arul. “The annual feast of Periyanayagi Matha draws many people from in and around the village. Though the old church is no longer in use, residents here still remember the important occasions they celebrated there 30-40 years ago. We can see a glimpse of the old structure only in the wedding photo albums now,” he said.