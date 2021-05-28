‘Anbu Suvar’ set up to help the needy in Thuraiyur

In an attempt to extend a helping hand to the homeless and needy persons during the intense lockdown, the Tiruchi Rural Police in association with the Junior Chamber International has set up an ‘Anbu Suvar’ (Wall of Kindness) containing food packets, fruits and other items which could be used by the needy in Thuraiyur town.

Established in front of the Thuraiyur police station, the ‘Anbu Suvar’ contains separate shelves where a host of items such as bread packets, biscuits, food packets, tooth paste, fruits, masks, sanitiser bottles, dhothis and sarees among others have been kept.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, A. Myilvaganan opened the ‘Anbu Suvar’ in the presence of police personnel and Junior Chamber International members on Thursday. The avowed objective behind this joint initiative was to help the homeless and the needy persons during the lockdown period by providing food packets and other edible items required by them, said Mr. Myilvaganan.

Police sources said the items were procured by contacting traders, donors and others who readily agreed to supply them. The Junior Chamber International got actively involved in this initiative and had deputed a couple of its volunteers to guide the homeless and needy persons when they pick up the items of their choice, said the sources.

Provision for entry and exit has been made so that there was no crowding and it was being monitored by police personnel as the facility was created close to the police station. The sources said a register had been kept at the ‘Anbu Suvar’ in which persons could mention items they required along with their name and address. The volunteers would make a visit to the place to find out the actual situation and supply the items at their doorstep, the sources further said.