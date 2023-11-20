ADVERTISEMENT

Anbil Mahesh reviews progress of work on Dr. S.R. Ranganathan Memorial Library at Sirkazhi

November 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The ground plus two-floor structure, being built at a cost of ₹ 1.32 crore, will have dedicated sections for women, children, and persons with disabilities; construction work is in final stages of completion

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspecting the construction work of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan Memorial Library at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the progress of construction of the Dr. S.R. Ranganathan Memorial Library at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday.

The State government has been constructing a memorial library at a cost of ₹ 1.32 crore in honour of S.R. Ranganathan, considered the Father of Library Science, at his birthplace in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

The ground plus two-floor building will have a carpet area of about 4,200 square feet with dedicated sections for women, children, and persons with disabilities besides facilities for Tamil and English book readers, newspapers and journal sections, and a librarian room.

The Minister inspected the site to check for the quality of material used for construction and review the progress of work. He instructed the officials to expedite the construction on time. According to official sources, the construction work started in January. The project is at the final stage of execution with only painting and some other minor works pending.

Earlier, the Minister distributed Dr. S.R. Ranganathan awards to 59 librarians and staff for their outstanding service. Mr. Mahesh listed various initiatives taken by the DMK government, including Vasippu Iyakkam, to nurture the reading habit among students and encourage them to utilise the books in their school libraries. He recalled Ranganathan’s contributions to the Library movement.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, Director of Public Libraries K. Elambahavath, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, Poompuhar MLA Nivedha. M. Murugan, Srikazhi MLA M. Pannerselvam, and senior officials were present.

