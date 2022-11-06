Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi refutes Union Minister’s statement about Tamil Nadu on NEP

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday reiterated the State government’s stand that it would not implement the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

In an informal chat with reporters on the sidelines of a job fair at the Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT) here, Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi refuted the statement of Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, that the State government had not expressed their opposition to the NEP in writing. “This is incorrect. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented a memorandum that clearly stated that the State would not accept the NEP. Similarly, Mr. Stalin had also urged the Centre to repeal the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The Union Minister of State for Education should not spread wrong information,” Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

Replying to another query on the NEET, Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the State government would continue to wage a legal battle against the test. Until the State achieved success in this venture, the School Education Department would impart training to the government school students on NEET and other competitive examinations.

Job fairs

More than one lakh candidates had been recruited by private companies through the job fairs organised in different districts of the State by the Department of Employment and Training, the Minister said.

Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inaugurated the job fair at Tiruchi on Saturday in the presence of Director of Employment and Training K. Veera Raghava Rao and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials. About 230 companies took part in the camp to recruit candidates for various positions. An official release said 912 persons were issued appointment orders and 787 others were selected for the second round of recruitment process.