Analysis done to trace patients with viral pneumonia symptoms

THANJAVUR

The district administration has conducted an analysis to find and trace patients with symptoms of viral pneumonia detected through chest CT- scans.

The aim is to supplement the RT-PCR tests in detecting COVID-19 and reducing the fatality rate in the district, officials say.

Officials reviewed the CT - scan reports taken across 21 scan centres in the district from July to September.

Using the data, health officials, including village health nurses (VHN) and block medical officers, trace and test them for COVID-19 and provide treatment, M. Govinda Rao, Collector, told The Hindu.

S. Maruthudurai, Dean, Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, said that of all CT scans taken between June and September, 50 to 60% of the patients showed symptoms of viral pneumonia. The number of patients whose CT scans showed lung involvement in the moderate and severe range was 10 in July, by September, there were 100 patients in the moderate range and 150 patients in the severe range. Steps to trace and treat these patients were taken following this report, he said.

The study has helped patients save valuable time as it allows doctors to monitor the blood oxygenation levels in patients, and treat them before COVID-19 symptoms, if at all, manifest. “VHNs and health officials are provided with the data taken from the scan centres, so that they may trace the individuals whose CT-scans show signs of oxygenation levels below 95%. The patients are informed of their ill health and are given the option to choose to be admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, or any of the 10 empanelled private hospitals,” he said.

While most patients agree to get admitted to a hospital, there are some who disagree and later begin to show symptoms of COVID-19, including cough and breathlessness and by then, their blood oxygenation levels drop to below 85 and the patients require immediate medical attention.

At the TMCH, a separate ‘Suspected COVID-19’ ward has been set up where patients with lung involvement and symptoms of viral pneumonia detected through CT-scans are admitted.

“An RT-PCR test is lifted and if it returns positive, the patients are shifted to the COVID ward, otherwise, they are treated for pneumonia at the ward itself.

“If the RT-PCR test returns negative, we do not want cross-infection to occur,” Mr. Rao said. The hospital is well stocked with medicines, including Remdesivir, an antiviral drug to treat the patients.