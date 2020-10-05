Spoilt for choice, yet an integrated bus stand remains a distant dream

Tiruchi

While consensus eludes the choice of a suitable location for an integrated bus stand in the city, leaving the more than 25-year old proposal in limbo, former AIADMK Member of Parliament of Tiruchi, P. Kumar, has suggested that the terminus be established at Navalpattu, adding to the already long list of sites discussed for setting up the facility.

Navalpattu, where the ELCOT’s IT Park is situated, is about 15 km from the city off the Tiruchi- Pudukottai Highway.

Mr. Kumar, who aired the suggestion initially at an internal party meeting, told The Hindu that Navalpattu would be an ideal choice. “Once the (semi) ring road is ready, Navalpattu will be connected to almost all major highways. The place offers good scope for future development,” Mr. Kumar said and added that he intended to submit a written representation on this to Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswam soon.

Mr. Kumar’s suggestion comes in the wake of the continued failure of the district authorities and the State government to give a push to the project. Despite oft-repeated assurances, the Corporation and the State government have not been able to firm up a plan.

Down the years, successive governments have looked at various sites - Devadhanam off the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road, the Ariyamangalam compost yard on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur road, Ramji Nagar on the Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway, Pirattiyur, Panchapur and finally Kottapattu on the Pudukottai national highway.

In October 2017, Mr. Palaniswami, during a visit to the city, announced that the bus stand would be established at Kottapattu. But the site was subsequently rejected. Later, the Corporation said that it would push for establishing a Bus Port with the support of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. But this too has failed to take off.

Meanwhile, not many civic activists are enthused over Mr. Kumar’s suggestion. While underlining the need for establishing the bus stand at the earliest, M. Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations, and member of District Road Safety Council, observed that Navalpattu was too far away from the city and may not find wide acceptance among the public. “If pursued, it may turn out to become another Kallikudi (where an integrated market is struggling to become fully functional). The Panchapur site is much closer. We need a wider consultation to identify a suitable location,” Mr. Sekaran said pointing out that even smaller cities in the State have a much better bus stand than Tiruchi.

N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist, alleged that the issue was being “needlessly distorted” and the project was getting delayed endlessly. For long, he had proposing the establishment of the bus stand on piece of land held by the Defence Ministry at Mannarpuram in the city. “We can get the site from the Ministry if only the matter is pursued properly,” he maintained.

Tiruchi MP Su.Thirunavukkarasu, while indicating that he was open to suggestions, said that he had raised the issue at two meetings held to discuss the Smart City Mission and even suggested that the project could be taken up under the Centre’s flagship programme. “I requested the Collector to identify a suitable site. He too has promised to do so soon. Once a site is identified and found suitable by officials, we will take the proposal forward and give shape to it,” he said and added that he will also take up the issue at the District Monitoring Committee to be held soon.