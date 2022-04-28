An eyesore on Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Road

Dumping of waste, including hospital waste, at open spaces along the Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Road here, has not only become an eyesore but also turned into a potential health hazard.

According to social activists such as Karthic of Tiruvarur, of late the quantum of waste being dumped on the outskirts of Tiruvarur Municipality had increased and a substantial quantity of waste comes from hospitals in this region.

Dumping of such waste has led to nauseating smell causing inconvenience to commuters passing this stretch of the highway. “Sometimes the entire area gets engulfed with smoke when the waste is set on fire by some anti-social elements resulting in people living in the vicinity being exposed to hazardous air pollution,” he added.

While he claimed that hospital waste such as gloves, masks, syringes, discarded bottles and others formed major portion of the waste, inquiries with officials at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, which is located very close to the site, revealed that the hazardous waste generated at the hospital were being disposed of as per the guidelines issued by the State government.

Hospital sources said that a proper and unbiased supervising of hospital waste disposal by the concerned department officials would help find a lasting solution to the problems faced by hapless people.