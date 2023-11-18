HamberMenu
An ASD patient who consumed insecticide recovers at Thanjavur hospital

November 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old person, who consumed insecticides, has been saved by the doctors at the Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur.

According to Senthilkumar, consultant and in-charge of Medical Intensive Care and Toxicology, Senthilkumar, the patient was brought to the hospital about a month ago with severe hypoxia (low oxygen). On investigation, it was found that he was suffering from ASD (atrial septal defect - a hole in his heart septum) and the sputum culture test showed multiple drug-resistant bacterial growth. After treatment at the hospital, he recovered.

Stating that there was a good chance of recovery in cases of poisoning if the patient was brought to the hospital without hypoxic brain damage, he said the need of the hour would be to support lung respiration before the muscles got paralysed.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

