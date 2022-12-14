  1. EPaper
An academically memorable trip

December 14, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Imam Shafi (Rah) Matriculation Higher Secondary School on a visit to the Physics Laboratory in National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi on Monday.

Students of Imam Shafi (Rah) Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Adhirampattinam in Thanjavur district, took back enjoyable memories of their visit to National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi on Monday.

They joyously went about the campus stepping into the various engineering departments for learning and understanding the knowledge infrastructure in NIT-T. The trip paved way for them to set their goals, N. Kumaresan, Dean - Students Welfare, said.

Prof. Kumaresan who oriented the students on JEE exams and the importance of NITs said the visit motivated them to identify priorities and achieve them with inspiration.

The students enthusiastically visited Physics Lab, Robotics Lab, and Library, and were enthralled to observe the MiG 27 Fighter Aircraft, School Correspondent Mohamed Azam said.

