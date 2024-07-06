Amshan Kumar’s documentaries screened

Bishop Heber College and Tiruchi Vasagar Arangam co-hosted a screening of documentary films directed by Amshan Kumar at the college campus on Saturday.

The film Gnanalaya featured the eponymous library run by former Tiruchi residents B. Krishnamurthy and his wife Dorothy in Tirukokarnam near Pudukottai, that houses a collection of over 1.25 lakh rare books and publications.

This was followed by a screening of Rajeev Taranath: A Life in Music, about the life of the sarod exponent and former academic at the Regional Engineering College – Tiruchi (later renamed as National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi), who passed away in June this year. A memorial programme was held for the musician, where artist Monica, Bishop Heber College professor Sam Gideon, documentary producer S. Victor Albert and other invitees spoke about Taranath’s contribution to the field of music and education.

“Documenting the collection of the Gnanalaya library was an interesting experience as it shows the dedication of the founders to their books. Most of the volumes here are first editions, and quite a few record aspects of history that may have been forgotten today,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

The screenings were followed by an interactive session with the audience.

