Ammonia gas leak in Aavin dairy plant in Pudukottai triggers tension

June 30, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ammonia gas leaked in an Aavin dairy plant in Pudukottai on Thursday, causing tension among employees and workers. But no one was injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 a.m.

Around 25 workers and a section of Aavin employees were working in the plant when the gas leaked from one of the valves of the refrigeration unit. The valve got stuck after it was opened and could not be closed immediately, said a senior Aavin official.

The workers and the employees were evacuated from the plant, which was engulfed by a foul smell and shut down. The fire fighters were alerted.

A senior official of Fire and Rescue Services said a team of fire fighters rushed to the plant and plugged the leak with the help of some Aavin employees.  A technical team of Aavin came down from Karaikudi and inspected the plant where production resumed.

The plant every day procures around 60,000 litres of milk, of which nearly 35,000 litres is sold locally and the rest is sent to Chennai, the official said.

