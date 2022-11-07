AMMK will support alliance against DMK, says T.T.V. Dhinakaran

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 07, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMMK will always support an alliance against the DMK, the party’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, said here on Monday.

“The evil force of the DMK can be defeated only by an alliance of the followers of Amma (former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa), wherever they are. The AMMK will always extend a hand of friendship to such an alliance,” he said, while commenting on the possible reunion of the factions of the AIADMK. The question of who will lead the alliance would be decided at an appropriate time, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Dhinakaran, however, maintained that there was not much difference between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as both were haughty while in power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app