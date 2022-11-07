Tiruchirapalli

AMMK will support alliance against DMK, says T.T.V. Dhinakaran

The AMMK will always support an alliance against the DMK, the party’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, said here on Monday.

“The evil force of the DMK can be defeated only by an alliance of the followers of Amma (former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa), wherever they are. The AMMK will always extend a hand of friendship to such an alliance,” he said, while commenting on the possible reunion of the factions of the AIADMK. The question of who will lead the alliance would be decided at an appropriate time, he added.

Mr. Dhinakaran, however, maintained that there was not much difference between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as both were haughty while in power.


