AMMK secures Orathanadu Town Panchayat

The party has secured nine out of 15 seats to capture the Chairman post

The party has secured nine out of 15 seats to capture the Chairman post

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam threw a surprise in the Town Panchayat (TP) elections in Thanjavur district by garnering a majority of the seats in Orathanadu Town Panchayat council required to capture the Chairman post in the indirect elections slated for March 4.

Out of the 15 councillor posts, AMMK secured nine seats leaving the remaining six wards to be equally shared between DMK and AIADMK.

Interestingly, AMMK’s Thanjavur South district secretary Sekar won the contest in Ward 8 and his Thirumangai wife emerged victorious from Ward 11.

As far as the other 19 Town Panchayats in the district, DMK secured a clear majority in the elections to 13 of them comprising Thiruvidaimaruthur, Veppathur, Cholapuram, Papanasam, Melathirupoonthurthi, Melattur, Ammapettai, Thirukkattuppalli, Thiruvaiyaru, Vallam, Madukkur, Peravurani and Thirunageswaram. At Thirubhuvanam Town Panchayat, the party fell short by one seat, securing 7 out of 15 seats, while AIAMDK bagged five and Independents three.

At Aduthurai, the Pattali Makkal Katchi and Muslim League put up a good show by securing four and two seats, leaving the remaining nine seats to DMK (4), AIADMK (2), MDMK (1) and Independents (2).

In Thirupananthal Town Panchayat, DMK was likely to harp on outside support from five Independents and a lone BSP councillor to win the Indirect elections since it bagged only seven out of the 15 seats.

In Perumagalur Town Panchayat, the three Independents hold the key as DMK managed to win six out of 16 seats in the urban civic body, while AIADMK secured seven.

In Ayyampettai, where the elections were held for 15 Wards out of the total 16 in view of the countermanding of the poll to Ward 9 due to the death of the DMK nominee for Ward 9 on the last day of electioneering, DMK secured seven, Independents six and AIADMK one.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, DMK secured a simple majority winning five out of seven Tiruvarur: Peralam, Nannilam, Kudavasal, Koradacheri and Valangaiman. At Needamangalam, it would have to rely on its lone alliance partner, CPI(M), since the prty and AIADMK secured seven seats, each in the 15 member council.

Similarly, DMK might rely on its another alliance partner, Congress, at Muthupettai Town Panchayat where it secured nine out of 18 seats with Congress emerging victorious in one seat, AIADMK in 3, BJP in 1 and the unregistered parties in four Wards.