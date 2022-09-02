AMMK leader T.T.V.Dhinakaran hospitalised
The former MLA is being treated for ‘food-related’ issues.
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder and former MLA, T.T.V.Dhinakaran has been hospitalised here on Friday, September 2, 2022, reportedly for the treatment of `food-related’ health problems.
Disclosing this in his Twitter handle on Friday, Mr. Dhinakaran has said that the doctors have told him that he could get back to his home after two days and hence requested the party cadres not to visit him at the hospital.
