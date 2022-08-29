AMMK is for a united Opposition alliance

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
August 29, 2022 16:34 IST

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran indicated on Monday that his party is ready to forge an alliance to dethrone the DMK as envisioned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Talking to reporters here, he said the AIADMK had neglected his offer of support in the last Assembly election. “Had they forged an alliance with us then, the DMK would not have formed the government now.”

Ruling out the merger of the AMMK with the AIADMK, Mr. Dhinakaran cited former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s call to put up a united fight against the DMK by retaining the individuality of each party.

He also called upon the Opposition parties to come together to defeat the DMK in the coming Lok Sabha election.

