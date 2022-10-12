AMMK cadre stage stir condemning hike in power tariff, property tax

Members of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning the ruling DMK government for increasing power tariff and property tax.

The party members headed by AMMK Tiruchi urban district secretary and former MLA R. Manoharan assembled near the Anna statue at Chinthamani in the city for the close to hour-long demonstration.

The demonstrating AMMK cadre also condemned the DMK government for failing to implement the poll promises given in the run up to the assembly elections held last year and for its “anti-people” attitude.