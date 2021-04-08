AMMK cadre booked

Thanjavur

08 April 2021 18:22 IST

The Kumbakonam East Police have registered a case against a person said to belong to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for allegedly distributing `tokens’ to the electorate of Kumbakonam Assembly Segment.

According to official sources, the distribution of `tokens’ to the voters by the accused, Kanagaraj of Koranattukaruppur near Kumbakonam came to light after a trader in Kumbakonam put up billboards at his shop on April 7 stating that tokens have been issued in the name of his establishment, apparently as an inducement to voters, and the establishment had no role in it. The tokens will not be honoured, he had said.

On receiving a complaint from the District Election Wing officials, the Kumbakonam East Police registered a case under Section 171e (Punishment for bribery) of IPC against the accused, sources said.