Amma Mandapam to be kept closed as heavy flow persists in Cauvery river

As heavy flow in the Cauvery continues, the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam will be out of bounds for devotees for at least a week.

It is one of the important pilgrim spots for devotees arriving to see Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple from various parts of the country. Many devotees take a holy dip in the river at the bathing ghat. People also gather here to perform pujas to their ancestors.

Heavy discharge of flood water from Stanley reservoir in Mettur caused closure of the bathing ghat on Thursday. The downstream of the Cauvery from Upper Anicut at Mukkombu has been recording a flow of over 40,000 cusecs since then. It carried a maximum flow of about 70,000 cusecs on Friday this season. The flow came down a little and recorded 45,560 cusecs on Sunday.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD), the stretch of the Cauvery between Upper Anicut at Mukkombu and Grand Anicut is designed to carry a maximum of 1.87 lakh cusecs. As per the records available with the WRD, the Cauvery carried 1.67 lakh cusecs in 1977.

Though the current flow is less than the maximum recorded flow, it is brimming, touching the northern and southern bunds, thereby evoking the interest of residents of Tiruchi and visitors. Several passers-by spend time watching the beauty of the Cauvery in full flow from the bridge between Chinthamani and Mambazhasalai.

The officials say there is a strong current due to the heavy flow and it is not advisable for people to venture into the river especially when it carries more than 30,000 cusecs. As a precautionary step, the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat has been closed. The current flow is likely to be maintained for at least a week. Eighteen other bathing ghats on both sides of the river, including Garuda Mandapam and Geethapuram, Ayyalamman and Odathurai, will also be kept out of bounds for the people until the flow recedes to normal level.

Though the discharge from the Stanley reservoir was reduced further on Sunday, the revenue, police, WRD and the line departments remained on alert in delta districts.

The regulator at Upper Anicut realised 1,53,228 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday. Of that, 45,560 cusecs was let into the Cauvery and 1,07,218 cusecs was diverted to Kollidam.

A senior official of the WRD told The Hindu that there was no room for complacency as the discharge of flood water from Stanley reservoir was still on the higher side. Moreover, there was forecast of heavy rain along the Western Ghats for a week. The flow would increase or decrease depending upon the rain. Hence, the officials had been put on high alert.