Amma Mandapam is open again

People back at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat along the Cauvery in Srirangam on Friday.

TIRUCHI

04 September 2020 20:38 IST

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat along the Cauvery in Srirangam, which was kept out of bounds following a spurt in COVID-19 cases, has been opened to the public for performing rituals in memory of their forebears.

Police sources said personal distancing was being emphasised to those coming to the mandapam for performing rituals and steps were being taken to ensure that there was no crowding. The police have kept a board at the Amma Mandapam entrance urging those coming to the mandapam to compulsorily wear face masks. It also contains a series of instructions for public such as ensuring personal distancing inside and desist from parking vehicles obstructing public and vehicular movement. The police have asked the public to strictly comply with the norms laid down by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising