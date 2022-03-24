Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to get a ₹40-crore facelift

A stretch of 600 metres from the existing Amma Mandapam to Geethapuram on the banks of the Cauvery will get a complete makeover | Photo Credit: File picture

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam, which attracts hundreds of people across the Stare for performing pujas to their parents and forefathers, is all set to get a facelift under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ scheme, which aims at protecting the river course from degradation at the thickly populated places along the Cauvery.

It is one among the important projects of the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery Scheme in the State, .

According to sources of the Water Resources Department (WRD), a sum of ₹40 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The design and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is almost over. A tender will be floated for it in a few weeks. The design and elevation of the bathing ghat would resemble the temple, sources said.

As per the plan, a stretch of 600 metres from the existing Amma Mandapam to Geethapuram on the banks of the Cauvery will get a complete makeover. Construction of bathing steps (padithurai), an exclusive ‘thithi’ mandapam, walking track, head tonsuring centre, facilities for hair dressing, police watch tower, dress changing rooms for men and women, sanitary complex and a shopping complex were among the components of the project,

An official of the WRD told T he Hindu that thithi mandapam would be the hallmark of the project as people would mainly visit Amma Mandapam for performing rituals to their forefathers. It would have elaborate facilities for the priests as well as those performing rituals. It could accommodate 100 priests in two rows. Each priest could accommodate about 10 persons. The mandapam could handle about 750 persons. A head tonsuring centre would come up near to thithi mandapam so as to facilitate the people to carry out the rituals as per the tradition. Similarly, a provision would also be set up for hair dressing.

The official added that the padithurai would have a length of 150 metres. It would help the local residents and the outsiders to take bath and perform rituals on Adi Perukku. Dress changing rooms and sanitary complex would come up near the padithurai. It had been planned to provide a walking track for 250 metres so as to support the local residents to go for morning and evening walk and enjoy the beauty of the riverfront. “Once the construction begins, the existing padithurai and barricades at the Amma Mandapam will be removed,” the source said. The construction would begin within three months.