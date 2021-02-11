Tiruchirapalli

Amma Mandapam bathing ghat sees large crowd on ‘Thai Amavasai’

People performed various rituals associated with Thai Amavasai on the banks of Cauvery river in Amma Mandapam in Srirangam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Public turned out in good numbers at the Amma Mandapam adjoining the Cauvery river at Srirangam here and performed rituals to propitiate their ancestors on the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai’ on Thursday.

A posse of police personnel was deployed from Wednesday night onwards at the Amma Mandapam in connection with the event. People from different places began to converge from the morning at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat where they performed the rituals along the river course. Notwithstanding the sparse water flow in the Cauvery river, many of them took a holy dip in the river and performed the rituals. Over 100 police personnel were deployed in and around Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to regulate public and vehicular movements.

Unlike ‘Aadi Amavasai’ which came in July last year when the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat was kept out of bounds for the public to curb the spread of COVID-19, the place was opened for them on ‘Thai Amavasai’.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 6:51:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/amma-mandapam-bathing-ghat-sees-large-crowd-on-thai-amavasai/article33811772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY