Amma Mandapam bathing ghat sees large crowd on ‘Thai Amavasai’

Public turned out in good numbers at the Amma Mandapam adjoining the Cauvery river at Srirangam here and performed rituals to propitiate their ancestors on the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai’ on Thursday.

A posse of police personnel was deployed from Wednesday night onwards at the Amma Mandapam in connection with the event. People from different places began to converge from the morning at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat where they performed the rituals along the river course. Notwithstanding the sparse water flow in the Cauvery river, many of them took a holy dip in the river and performed the rituals. Over 100 police personnel were deployed in and around Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to regulate public and vehicular movements.

Unlike ‘Aadi Amavasai’ which came in July last year when the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat was kept out of bounds for the public to curb the spread of COVID-19, the place was opened for them on ‘Thai Amavasai’.