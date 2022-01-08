‘Amma Kovil’ demolished in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR:

08 January 2022 19:29 IST

Corporation officials have demolished a structure, referred to as Amma Kovil, erected over an open drain on West Raja Veedhi here.

AIADMK member and former municipal councillor Swaminathan had converted an erstwhile stable near Konganeswarar temple on West Raja Veedhi into Amma Kovil in 2017 and performed puja to the portrait of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Advertising

Advertising

The structure was left untouched when officials embarked on an anti-encroachment drive throughout the town recently to execute road and pathway development works under the Smart Cities Project.

However, on Friday, the civic officials with the support of local police removed the photograph of the former Chief Minister from the Kovil and pulled down the structure.