Amma Insurance Wards in govt. hospitals to be modernised: Health Minister

The State government is taking constant steps to convert Amma Insurance Wards functioning in government medical college hospitals and government headquarters hospitals in the State into modern ones with better ambience, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said.

Inaugurating a slew of facilities at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on Saturday, Mr. Vijaya Baskar said the insurance wards at the government hospitals across the State would be modernised in a phased manner and expanded.

The Amma Insurance Wards in Pudukottai Medical College Hospital has been made as a model one by making it air-conditioned and creating a library inside besides provision of other facilities, he said. The Minister said 26 mobile medical teams have been sent to Coimbatore, Nilgiri and Tiruppur districts which had been witnessing heavy rains. Separate teams have been sent to ensure that there was no outbreak of contagious diseases in these districts.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Dean, Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram and government officials participated in the function.