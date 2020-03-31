Amma Canteens to the rescue

Sales in Amma Canteens have doubled in the city in the wake of closure of restaurants and eateries due to the lockdown.

There are 11 Amma Canteens in different parts of the city. Since the enforcement of curfew the canteens, which offer subsided food to the customers, have been witnessing heavy crowds. Besides homeless people, orphans and roadside dwellers, the destitute and elders, who are unable to cook on their own, visit the canteens in large numbers. They wait in long queues in the morning and afternoon.

Each canteen, in normal days, would prepare 1,200 idlis, sambar rice for 300 persons and curd rice for 150 persons. Since the beginning of the lockdown, each canteen prepares 2,400 idlis and sambhar rice for 400 persons.

“To meet the food requirements of needy persons, we have doubled the volume of preparation. We make sure that no one returns with empty stomach after visiting Amma Canteens,” says S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He said that the canteens were open from 7 a.m. to 3 pm to serve food for breakfast and lunch. Considering the plight of the needy persons in the absence of restaurants, the canteens have been asked to prepare dinner too.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the State government had allocated a special fund of ₹2 lakh each for the 11 canteens in the city in the wake of the lockdown. A proposal had been sent to the State government to allocate ₹55 lakh for serving subsidised food to the customers, he added.