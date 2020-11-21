Amit Shah lays foundation for new barrage across Cauvery

Collector S. Malarvizhi at the ‘bhoomi’ puja held at Nanjai Pugalur on Saturday

21 November 2020

It will be built between Nanjai Pugalur in Karur and Anichampalayam in Namakkal

The proposed barrage across the Cauvery between Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district and Anichampalayam in Namakkal district has been designed to store .80 tmc of water.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for the barrage through video conferencing from Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and senior Ministers in Chennai.

Shortly after the foundation-laying ceremony, Collector S. Malarvizhi took part in the bhoomi puja held at the project site in the presence of senior officials and farmers of Karur and Namakkal districts. R. Geetha, Executive Engineer (project division), Public Works Department, and others participated.

Ms. Malarvizhi said the Chief Minister had made the announcement in the State Assembly on construction of a new barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur. The new barrage was designed to store about .80 tmc of water. It was estimated to cost ₹406 crore. Administrative sanction had been accorded to the project in June and a sum of ₹106 crore had been earmarked in the first phase.

She said it was aimed at recharging groundwater in and around Nanjai Pugalur and Mohanur (Namakkal district). It would be implemented with financial assistance of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

According to sources in the Public Works Department, the barrage would have a length of 1,056 metres and a height of 5 metres. The depth of storage would be 5 metres. With 73 vents, it had been designed to regulate 3.6 lakh cusecs of water.

A senior PWD official said the project would clear glitches in supply of water to paddy fields along Vangal canal in Karur district and a canal at Mohanur. The barrage would have backwater spread for 7.5 km on the upper reach of the Cauvery and would help recharge groundwater. The pumping station of Tamil Nadu News Paper Ltd (TNPL) was situated 3.5 km from the barrage. It would support TNPL to draw water.

Tender for the project would be called for in a few days. It would be finalised by January or February. The barrage would be completed within 36 months from the date of award of contract.