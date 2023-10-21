Amid shortage of workforce, job scheme workers to be given additional responsibility

October 21, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - TIRUCHI

Amid shortage of workforce, the Department of Rural Development has decided to engage workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in farming activities pertaining to lands owned by individuals or private parties in Tiruchi district.

In the backdrop of a shortage of labour, job scheme workers will now be engaged in farmwork besides their regular employment.

S. Devanathan, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that a scheme to utilise the services of rural job workers in the landholdings of individual farmers is in the pipeline. The private landholdings will be selected based on the economic status of the landowners as per the Participatory Identification of Poor (PIP) of the State Livelihood Mission. They should have rural job cards. Another criteria

Another criterion is the measurability of the farm work to be undertaken.

Farm work on banana fields were found to be suitable for rural job workers. Drenches were required to be dug in banana plantations to drain excess water and prevent soil erosion. The drenches were to be dug twice during the crop period.

Similarly, a section of banana growers put up props on the trees to protect them from strong winds. This work could also be taken into account in measuring the work executed by the workers.

In Tiruchi district, banana cultivation was taken up in a few blocks, including Anthanallur and Manikandam. The available work options could be explored, Mr. Devanathan said, adding that the lands of rural job card holders could be selected to engage the rural job workers, along with their relatives and friends who would be paid on a par with the former.

Mr. Devanathan said the job scheme workers were on a trial basis engaged at a banana field in Thottiyam and a coconut grove in Marungapuri. It garnered positive results.

The unit cost of various farm operations was being arrived at to fix the estimate of various works. A list of eligible beneficiaries was prepared. The process is likely to be completed within a month, following which the scheme would be implemented in the district, said sources.