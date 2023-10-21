HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid shortage of workforce, job scheme workers to be given additional responsibility

In the backdrop of a shortage of labour, job scheme workers will now be engaged in farmwork besides their regular employment

October 21, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
MGNREGS workers engaged in farm work in Thottiyam, Tiruchi district.

MGNREGS workers engaged in farm work in Thottiyam, Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Amid shortage of workforce, the Department of Rural Development has decided to engage workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in farming activities pertaining to lands owned by individuals or private parties in Tiruchi district.

In the backdrop of a shortage of labour, job scheme workers will now be engaged in farmwork besides their regular employment.

S. Devanathan, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that a scheme to utilise the services of rural job workers in the landholdings of individual farmers is in the pipeline. The private landholdings will be selected based on the economic status of the landowners as per the Participatory Identification of Poor (PIP) of the State Livelihood Mission. They should have rural job cards. Another criteria

Another criterion is the measurability of the farm work to be undertaken.

Farm work on banana fields were found to be suitable for rural job workers. Drenches were required to be dug in banana plantations to drain excess water and prevent soil erosion. The drenches were to be dug twice during the crop period.

Similarly, a section of banana growers put up props on the trees to protect them from strong winds. This work could also be taken into account in measuring the work executed by the workers.

In Tiruchi district, banana cultivation was taken up in a few blocks, including Anthanallur and Manikandam. The available work options could be explored, Mr. Devanathan said, adding that the lands of rural job card holders could be selected to engage the rural job workers, along with their relatives and friends who would be paid on a par with the former.

Mr. Devanathan said the job scheme workers were on a trial basis engaged at a banana field in Thottiyam and a coconut grove in Marungapuri. It garnered positive results.

The unit cost of various farm operations was being arrived at to fix the estimate of various works. A list of eligible beneficiaries was prepared. The process is likely to be completed within a month, following which the scheme would be implemented in the district, said sources.

Related Topics

employment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.