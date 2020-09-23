Amenities to be upgraded at Puliancholai

A stream flows through rocky terrain at Puliancholai in Tiruchi district.

It is a popular picnic spot located about 70 km from Tiruchi

Puliancholai, a popular picnic spot in Tiruchi district, is to be provided with a host of basic amenities aimed at benefiting tourists visiting the location.

The works will be carried out with State Tourism Development Fund.

Official sources say a sum of ₹32.82 lakh has been sanctioned to carry out a slew of works such as construction of cloak room and dress changing room, provision of drinking water and laying of approach road and two-wheeler parking area at Puliancholai, which is situated at the foothills of Kollimalai.

The facilities are to be provided as per the direction of Minister of Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan, the sources added.

Puliancholai is located about 70 km from Tiruchi and tourists throng the place to have a bath in the waters flowing down the Kolli hills. The green and serene location has been a favourite spot for picnickers, especially during weekends.

Work for creation of basic amenities are to begin soon.