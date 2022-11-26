Ambumani demands ₹30,000 compensation per acre for rain-affected crops

November 26, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The PMK chief also criticised officials for ‘underestimating’ the losses

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss

MAYILADUTHURAI President of Pattali Makkal Katchi Anbumani Ramdoss on Saturday demanded a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre for the rain-damaged paddy crops in Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks.

Likewise, ₹5,000 must be provided as relief for every family card holder, Dr. Ramadoss said after carrying out an inspection of the rain-damaged fields. The agitation by the farmers for immediate disbursal of relief was justified, he said.

The demaged crops must be covered under insurance. Citing the complaints by farmers about the mode of damage assessment by the authorities, he criticised officials for underestimating the losses. He sought an explanation as to why only 88,000 acres of cultivated area were enumerated as rain-affected when the damage was spread over two lakh acres.

There have been recurring instances of surplus water released from the Mettur dam draining into the sea in the last one year, he said, specifying the need for proper desilting of irrigation network.

Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam must be declared as disaster-prone districts. The State government must accord special attention to these districts, he emphasised.

