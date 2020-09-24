Fleet of ‘108’ emergency ambulance services augmented

24 September 2020 19:29 IST

photo: Handout

TIRUCHI: Three new ambulances have been added to Tiruchi district's fleet of '108' emergency ambulance services on Monday.

Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Minister for Backward Classes S. Valarmathi, flagged off the ambulances.

Advertising

Advertising

The district had 31 ambulances, including two fitted with ventilators and emergency equipment and two for neonatal care. The three newly-inaugurated ambulances will be stationed at the government hospitals in Lalgudi, Thuvakudi and Kattuputhur, officials here said.

With six of the ambulances in the district dedicated to ferry COVID-19 patients, these additional ambulances will assist transportation of patients in the areas.

Mr. Natarajan said that the state government had allotted these ambulances to Tiruchi keeping in mind the necessity in the region. Of the three ambulances, one is fitted with a fusion pump, deflator, and ventilator for emergencies, he said.

EOM