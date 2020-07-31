Tiruchirapalli

Ambulance staff’s gesture

THANJAVUR

The staff of a 108 Ambulance came in for praise after they handed over a huge amount of cash carried by a person who was injured in a freak accident at Papanadu on Thursday morning.

The injured person Alexander of Pattukottai was proceeding towards Orathanadu on his motorcycle when he met with an accident at Papanadu at around 5 a.m. He was thrown off from his vehicle as he tried to ride over the black-gram crop harvested and spread on the carriageway for drying.

As the ambulance staff was transporting him to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai, they found a sum of ₹4.20 lakh in cash with him. After admitting Alexander at the hospital, the staff – Karnan, driver, and Thavakumar, technician – rang Alexander’s father, Selvaraj, and informed him about the accident. When Selvaraj arrived, the ambulance staff handed over the cash to him, sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 6:19:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ambulance-staffs-gesture/article32240889.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY