Ambit of probe in Ramajeyam murder case expanded: SIT

The ambit of the investigation into the murder of K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, had been expanded and a reward of ₹50 lakh would be offered to those providing vital inputs about the case, said S. Jayakumar, Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Jayakumar said the team had 48 members, including Deputy Superintendents of Police and Inspectors. They had been divided into small groups to collect clues and carry out interrogations in different parts of the State.

Enquiries had so far been conducted with more than 200 persons in connection with the case since the formation of the SIT. The persons, who had been enquired earlier by the police, were also being subjected to fresh inquiries. Similarly, the police officials, who dealt with the case from the beginning, had also been subjected to inquiries. “The ambit of investigation had been expanded right from the deceased’s personal, business, political and sports contacts,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said inquiries had been conducted with many family members and the wife of Ramajeyam. Inquiries had been conducted with Mr. Nehru twice. The family members of Ramajeyam had been cooperating well with the investigation.

To a question, Mr. Jayakumar said the overseas business contacts of Ramajeyam were also being subjected to questioning. However, the question of visiting foreign countries did not arise as many of them were now living in the State. The investigation would cover various angles. The SIT had been getting inputs from the people through various means, including letters and mobiles. All inputs were being given due importance.

A reward of ₹50 lakh would be offered to those providing vital inputs about the case, and their identities would be kept secret. They could contact him at 9080616241, R. Mathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, at 9498120467, or 7094012599. They could also send inputs at sitcbcidtri@gmail.com, Mr. Jayakumar added.