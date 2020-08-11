Amaravathi water reaches Karur

11 August 2020 19:06 IST

KARUR

Water released from the Amravathi Dam reached Chettipalayam dam in Karur district on Tuesday. It took nearly five days for the water to reach the border of Karur district and it is expected to reach the Amaravathi bridge in the town on Wednesday.

The Amaravathi dam was opened on August 6 for the benefit of standing crops in Karur and Tiruppur districts and recharging the ground water for drinking water purpose. For the first three days, 2000 cusecs was released. It was reduced to 1,500 cusecs in the next two days.

A senior official of the Public Works Department (Amaravathi division) said that the Amaravathi dam was just three feet short of its maximum level on Tuesday. Since it was expected to overflow shortly, surplus water would be released into the river. Flow in the Amaravathi would be maintained for at least 10 days. It would be used for useful for recharging wells along the river.