Alumnus announces academic grants for NIT-T students in partnership with Illinois Tech

January 23, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ram S. Ramanujam, alumnus of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), has announced an academic grants programme worth over ₹2.5 crore in collaboration with Chicago-based Illinois Institute of Technology over the next 10 years to NIT-T students for supporting their academic research and graduate studies.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, the partnership is being stewarded by the distinguished alumnus of NIT-T (Chemical Engineering, 1974) and the Illinois Institute of Technology (MS, Ph.D-1980), through the Drs. Ram and Thaila Ramanujam Foundation of California, USA, and NIT-T USA/RECAL, the institute’s alumni association.

A minimum of five annual grants will be given over the next 10 years. Additionally, two scholarships are designated for deserving female students who are the first in their families to pursue college degrees at NIT-T.

The foundation will provide the grants to Illinois Tech exclusively for NIT-T students and faculty. Aspiring candidates can apply directly through NIT-T or the RECAL website.

“This remarkable initiative will undoubtedly catalyse the pursuit of academic excellence among our students,” G. Aghila, NIT-T director, said in the statement.

“The impact of these scholarships and additional assistance will resonate for years to come, shaping the educational journeys of numerous deserving students. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of our alma mater,” said Raja Renganathan, president, NIT-T USA Alumni Association.

