Alumni sets up smart classroom at Panchayat Union School in Perambalur

March 15, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
The alumni association has donated 25 lakh to set up smart classroom at Panchayat Union Primary School at Neduvasal in Perambalur

In an attempt to improve student enrollment and quality of education at Panchayat Union Primary School at Neduvasal in Perambalur, the alumni association of the school has donated ₹25 lakh raised through crowd-funding to set up a smart classroom for the students.

The alumni association has equipped the classroom with four computers and a projector worth ₹25 lakh to enhance the quality of education rendered to the students. The facility was recently inaugurated by K. Annadurai, District Education Officer.

According to R. Kayalvizhi, Headmistress of the school, a few years ago around 300 students were studying in the school, but due to lack of advanced teaching methods, the student strength started to dwindle. “The number decreased over the years, and parents began enrolling their children in private schools in the district,” she said.

Considering the plight of their alma mater, the alumni association had decided to donate computers to impart smart education to the students. “We are happy to have contributed towards creating a facility which will greatly help the students and teachers. Their learning would inevitably improve, and we aim to impart quality education to the students,” said K. Subramaniyan, a member of the alumni association.

The association also sought government support to upgrade the infrastructure of the school. “With better facilities, the 80-odd students studying in Class 1 to 5 will now receive smart education. We expect an increase in student enrollment in the following academic year,” Ms. Kayalvizhi added.

